Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 29
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 5:38 am
Rhino46




HFC 10
LEE 12
STH 14
CAS 6
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 29
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:08 am




HFC by 12
LEE by 12
STH by 2
WIG by 6

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 29
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:52 am
Xykojen






HFC 14
LEE 10
STH 12
WIG 12
-Xyk
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 29
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 1:36 pm
Highbury Rhino





HFC 16
LEE 18
STH 8
WIG 18

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 29
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:59 pm
Broad Ings Warrior




HFC 10
LEE 14
STH 10
WIG 8
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 29
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 9:54 pm
FoxyRhino






HFC 14
LEE 18
STH 14
WIG 10
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 29
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 4:22 am
The Biffs Back





HFC 7
LEE 14
STH 14
WIG 8





Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 29
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 5:11 am
John boy 13




HFC 8
LEE 10
STH 12
WIG 8

