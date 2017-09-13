WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 29

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 29

Post a reply
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 29
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 5:38 am
Rhino46 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 11, 2009 7:32 pm
Posts: 308
HFC 10
LEE 12
STH 14
CAS 6
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 29
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:08 am

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 7007
Location: Heart and mind at Headingley, body anywhere else in the world
HFC by 12
LEE by 12
STH by 2
WIG by 6
Image
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 29
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:52 am
Xykojen User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Nov 06, 2013 1:51 pm
Posts: 142
Location: Lurking Somewhere
HFC 14
LEE 10
STH 12
WIG 12
-Xyk
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 29
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 1:36 pm
Highbury Rhino Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 12, 2003 9:27 pm
Posts: 1581
Location: London
HFC 16
LEE 18
STH 8
WIG 18
Born a Loiner die a Rhino (but not too soon I hope)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: althommo, Backwoodsman, Cherry_&_White, Dadsylad, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Gotcha, Highbury Rhino, krisleeds, leedsbarmyarmy, Les Norton, lionarmour87, LukeLeedsRhinos, Norman Stanley Fletcher, rodhutch, Rupertbear, Sal Paradise, Seth, tigertot and 203 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,630,7011,77876,2234,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM