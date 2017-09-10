WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 29

2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 29
This week's results
Wakefield 16 St Helens 18 - St Helens by 2
Castleford 38 Leeds 24 - Castleford by 14
Hull FC 22 Wigan 30 - Wigan by 8
Salford 52 Huddersfield 14 - Salford by 38

This week's scores (If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it)

6 Broad Ings Warrior, Taxi4stevesmith (Predictors of the week)
5 Him, Jamie101, John Boy 13, Tvoc
4 Carisma HFC, Highbury Rhino, Old Feller, Steamy, Xykojen
3 Biff Tannen, BRK, Rhinos_bish, Rodhutch, Sarahgrhino, Steve Slippery Morris, The Biffs Back, ThePrinter
2 Ducknumber1, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Priestley, Rhinos69, Rotherhamrhino, Southstander.com, Tad Rhino, WF Rhino
1 Deanos Rhinos, Frosties., Rhino-Mark, Rhino46, Tigertot



Overall table (the number in brackets for the current top 10 represents the number of correct score predictions right which is a tie-break in case of 2 people having the same score)

122 (10) The Biffs Back
119 (10) Tvoc
119 (9) Jamie 101
118 (4) Steamy
-----------------------
117 (7) Rhinos69
117 (6) Xykojen
116 (6) Ducknumber1
115 (6) Tad Rhino
114 (7) Broad Ings Warrior
113 (6) FoxyRhino, Him
113 (5) BRK

110 John Boy 13, Priestley
109 Steve Slippery Morris
108 ThePrinter, WF Rhino
106 Finglas
105 Frosties., Rhino-Mark, Taxi4stevesmith
103 Rodhutch
102 Carisma HFC, Sarahgrhino, Southstander.com
101 Biff Tannen, Deanos Rhinos, Old Feller
101 Rhinos_bish
95 Rhino46, Tigertot
94 Highbury Rhino
91 Cuppabrew
90 Rotherhamrhino
78 Phil Clarke
69 Loiner81
40 Dave1612
24 William Eve
6 FGB
5 Mr. Zucchini Head

If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).

Hull FC (HFC) v Wakefield (WAK)
Leeds (LEE) v Salford (SAL)
St Helens (STH) v Hudderfield (HUD)
Wigan (WIG) v Castleford (CAS)

Good luck
HFC 8
LEE 8
STH 14
WIG 4

