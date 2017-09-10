This week's results

Wakefield 16 St Helens 18 - St Helens by 2

Castleford 38 Leeds 24 - Castleford by 14

Hull FC 22 Wigan 30 - Wigan by 8

Salford 52 Huddersfield 14 - Salford by 38



This week's scores (If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it)



6 Broad Ings Warrior, Taxi4stevesmith (Predictors of the week)

5 Him, Jamie101, John Boy 13, Tvoc

4 Carisma HFC, Highbury Rhino, Old Feller, Steamy, Xykojen

3 Biff Tannen, BRK, Rhinos_bish, Rodhutch, Sarahgrhino, Steve Slippery Morris, The Biffs Back, ThePrinter

2 Ducknumber1, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Priestley, Rhinos69, Rotherhamrhino, Southstander.com, Tad Rhino, WF Rhino

1 Deanos Rhinos, Frosties., Rhino-Mark, Rhino46, Tigertot







Overall table (the number in brackets for the current top 10 represents the number of correct score predictions right which is a tie-break in case of 2 people having the same score)



122 (10) The Biffs Back

119 (10) Tvoc

119 (9) Jamie 101

118 (4) Steamy

-----------------------

117 (7) Rhinos69

117 (6) Xykojen

116 (6) Ducknumber1

115 (6) Tad Rhino

114 (7) Broad Ings Warrior

113 (6) FoxyRhino, Him

113 (5) BRK



110 John Boy 13, Priestley

109 Steve Slippery Morris

108 ThePrinter, WF Rhino

106 Finglas

105 Frosties., Rhino-Mark, Taxi4stevesmith

103 Rodhutch

102 Carisma HFC, Sarahgrhino, Southstander.com

101 Biff Tannen, Deanos Rhinos, Old Feller

101 Rhinos_bish

95 Rhino46, Tigertot

94 Highbury Rhino

91 Cuppabrew

90 Rotherhamrhino

78 Phil Clarke

69 Loiner81

40 Dave1612

24 William Eve

6 FGB

5 Mr. Zucchini Head



If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).



Hull FC (HFC) v Wakefield (WAK)

Leeds (LEE) v Salford (SAL)

St Helens (STH) v Hudderfield (HUD)

Wigan (WIG) v Castleford (CAS)



Good luck