Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:45 pm
rubber duckie
I just hope the new coach doesn't wear a baseball cap!
John Kear is my wish but I doubt he'll even apply.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:49 pm
lefty goldblatt
Deary me. You've low expectations, Duckie
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:52 pm
Builth Wells Wire
John Kear...First time I've heard you say that.....not
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.j
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:56 pm
John Kear oh come off it. Like Noble a great coach in his day but not what we need to take us forward. Barrett, MM or worst case Chris Chester. All these names are being put forward on the assumption that Powell is not available.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:44 pm
sir adrian morley
who ever our new coach is i just hope he clears out some of the crap that have pulled on the wire shirt this season and tells the rest any thing less than 100% and you,ll follow..
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:46 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Simon Moran flying out to Australia tomorrow to headhunt a coach .....reported on sky sports news

Guardian says it's Karl Fitzpatrick
http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/spo ... /?ref=fbpg
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 11:07 pm
rubber duckie
I wonder if Anthony Griffin is on the short list?
once a wire always a wire
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 6:41 am
Wires71
rubber duckie wrote:
I wonder if Anthony Griffin is on the short list?

If he is Karl would come back with Peter Griffin.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 8:13 am
moving on...
John Kear? Jesus Christ this is a chance for us to bring in someone to take us to that next level. Not stick with mediocre dross. John Kear... I can't speak. If that's the best we can do then why don't we sign Liam Finn as our half back solution whilst we're at it.
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 8:19 am
morleys_deckchair
Maguire with Michael Monaghan as his assistant.
Massive pessimist
