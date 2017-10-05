|
Joined: Sat Jan 21, 2006 6:29 pm
Posts: 612
Location: Woolston, Warrington
|
It looks like it will be Price. A gamble by the club possibly, but let us back him fully and let's hope he is a great coach for us. Nothing confirmed though, still very much at rumour stage.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:15 am
|
Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3656
Location: Every me, every you / Placebo
|
So what is the translation of "“I made a few enquiries. Everywhere I went – ex-players, some of the current players – they all had a rap on him.
”
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:15 am
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9083
|
Winslade's Offload wrote:
So what is the translation of "“I made a few enquiries. Everywhere I went – ex-players, some of the current players – they all had a rap on him.”
Is it this ? I've heard of this rapping music on my radiogram.
|
https://www.mind.org.uk
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:45 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:33 pm
Posts: 2
|
Just had a text from my friend in Australia ,says strong rumour over there is Price is definitely coming to Warrington and bringing Cronulla half back James Maloney with him,only reporting what he told me.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:49 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3623
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
jackflash wrote:
Just had a text from my friend in Australia ,says strong rumour over there is Price is definitely coming to Warrington and bringing Cronulla half back James Maloney with him,only reporting what he told me.
Hmm who to believe your friend or rubber dickie, according to mr knows sod all Roberts is a done deal, dont see us getting both.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:06 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8589
|
jackflash wrote:
Just had a text from my friend in Australia ,says strong rumour over there is Price is definitely coming to Warrington and bringing Cronulla half back James Maloney with him,only reporting what he told me.
I'd rather have Maloney than Roberts...however I'd have liked Barba with him.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:02 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3623
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
Next it will be are waiting for Cronk to make is mind up. It seems he is the key to who goes were atm.
|
|