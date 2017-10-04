|
Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7914
Location: Warrington
|
It's definitely Price.
Not sure why it's not been announced yet though.
|
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:21 am
|
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 930
|
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Not sure why it's not been announced yet though.
That's what is strange about all this, it seems a dead cert that it's Price, but still not announced - doesn't make sense. Unless they are waiting till they have the full management team agreed and in place before they announce?
So New coach is Price, we can also confirm he assistant will be x and the conditioner etc will be y and z?
|
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:25 am
|
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 793
Location: Sunny Southport
|
Maybe he needs time to break the news to his wife..."hey love you remember when we first got together you said you would follow me to the ends of the world..."
|
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:27 am
|
Joined: Wed Jun 23, 2010 12:54 pm
Posts: 30
|
Club awaiting visa for price. Can take 3 weeks. Soon as that's done it will be announced. He is working in Aus for now hence the Roberts signing
|
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:36 am
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9066
|
Captain Hook wrote:
Maybe he needs time to break the news to his wife..."hey love you remember when we first got together you said you would follow me to the ends of the world..."
Misread that as "End of the World" and thought he had signed for Widnes.
|
https://www.mind.org.uk
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:09 am
|
Joined:
Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pmPosts:
3349Location:
newton-le-willows
|
Maybe even Mal Meninga has been waiting for the Wire job to become vacant but needs to discharge his obligations with the Kangaroos first, & his name is a perfect anagram of Steve Price .
|
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:26 am
|
Joined: Tue Jul 07, 2009 5:41 am
Posts: 15
|
I hate to say this BUT definite signings with no new coach being announced,does seem to point in the direction of the elephant in the room, with Agar being the elephant. I may have missed something but is Agar still part of the HJ set up or has he gone?
|
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:33 am
|
Joined:
Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pmPosts:
3349Location:
newton-le-willows
|
spacks grandad wrote:
I hate to say this BUT definite signings with no new coach being announced,does seem to point in the direction of the elephant in the room, with Agar being the elephant. I may have missed something but is Agar still part of the HJ set up or has he gone?
He has gone to be fitted with a cork festooned hat & to get some Horsetralian helocution lessons . All a bit depressing.
|
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:48 am
|
Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 108
Location: Lymm
|
Personal opinions on Agar aside, it would make sense from the club's POV that we've kept hold of him as a plan B.
Should we fail to sign a new coach, we still have a first team coach contracted and here next season.
Probably also why there's been nothing official from the club in terms of "we're currently scouring the globe to find a replacement for TS".
Plan A - We manage to bag a new coach, and it gets announced along with Agar's departure.
Plan B - All of our targets reject us, and so the club saves face and has Agar next season, which was "always the succession plan". We then move for a new coach as and when they become available during the season.
|
-Long time lurker-
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, amtgigs, Asgardian13, Brolenni13, Captain Hook, CW8, DAG, easyWire, Fletcher-end-red, Gaz3376, Irish Wire, Jimathay, Jukesays, kev123, kirtonLindseyWolf, langer the king, lister, Maco7, Orfie, Paul Youane, Philth, richmond, rubber duckie, Rugby, sally cinnamon, Sharpcol, Smiffy27, spacks grandad, Steve51, The All New Chester Wire, the flying biscuit, thelinesman, Uncle Rico, wire-flyer, wire-wire, Wrath and 534 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,643,175
|2,514
|76,267
|4,491
|SET
|