Personal opinions on Agar aside, it would make sense from the club's POV that we've kept hold of him as a plan B.



Should we fail to sign a new coach, we still have a first team coach contracted and here next season.



Probably also why there's been nothing official from the club in terms of "we're currently scouring the globe to find a replacement for TS".



Plan A - We manage to bag a new coach, and it gets announced along with Agar's departure.



Plan B - All of our targets reject us, and so the club saves face and has Agar next season, which was "always the succession plan". We then move for a new coach as and when they become available during the season.