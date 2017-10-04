WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Post a reply
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:13 am
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7914
Location: Warrington
It's definitely Price.

Not sure why it's not been announced yet though.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:21 am
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 930
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Not sure why it's not been announced yet though.


That's what is strange about all this, it seems a dead cert that it's Price, but still not announced - doesn't make sense. Unless they are waiting till they have the full management team agreed and in place before they announce?

So New coach is Price, we can also confirm he assistant will be x and the conditioner etc will be y and z?
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:25 am
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 793
Location: Sunny Southport
Maybe he needs time to break the news to his wife..."hey love you remember when we first got together you said you would follow me to the ends of the world..."
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:27 am
ging Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Jun 23, 2010 12:54 pm
Posts: 30
Club awaiting visa for price. Can take 3 weeks. Soon as that's done it will be announced. He is working in Aus for now hence the Roberts signing
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:36 am
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9066
Captain Hook wrote:
Maybe he needs time to break the news to his wife..."hey love you remember when we first got together you said you would follow me to the ends of the world..."


Misread that as "End of the World" and thought he had signed for Widnes.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:09 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3349
Location: newton-le-willows
Maybe even Mal Meninga has been waiting for the Wire job to become vacant but needs to discharge his obligations with the Kangaroos first, & his name is a perfect anagram of Steve Price .
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:26 am
spacks grandad Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jul 07, 2009 5:41 am
Posts: 15
I hate to say this BUT definite signings with no new coach being announced,does seem to point in the direction of the elephant in the room, with Agar being the elephant. I may have missed something but is Agar still part of the HJ set up or has he gone?
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:33 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3349
Location: newton-le-willows
spacks grandad wrote:
I hate to say this BUT definite signings with no new coach being announced,does seem to point in the direction of the elephant in the room, with Agar being the elephant. I may have missed something but is Agar still part of the HJ set up or has he gone?


He has gone to be fitted with a cork festooned hat & to get some Horsetralian helocution lessons . All a bit depressing.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:48 am
Jimathay User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 108
Location: Lymm
Personal opinions on Agar aside, it would make sense from the club's POV that we've kept hold of him as a plan B.

Should we fail to sign a new coach, we still have a first team coach contracted and here next season.

Probably also why there's been nothing official from the club in terms of "we're currently scouring the globe to find a replacement for TS".

Plan A - We manage to bag a new coach, and it gets announced along with Agar's departure.

Plan B - All of our targets reject us, and so the club saves face and has Agar next season, which was "always the succession plan". We then move for a new coach as and when they become available during the season.
-Long time lurker-
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, amtgigs, Asgardian13, Brolenni13, Captain Hook, CW8, DAG, easyWire, Fletcher-end-red, Gaz3376, Irish Wire, Jimathay, Jukesays, kev123, kirtonLindseyWolf, langer the king, lister, Maco7, Orfie, Paul Youane, Philth, richmond, rubber duckie, Rugby, sally cinnamon, Sharpcol, Smiffy27, spacks grandad, Steve51, The All New Chester Wire, the flying biscuit, thelinesman, Uncle Rico, wire-flyer, wire-wire, Wrath and 534 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,643,1752,51476,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM