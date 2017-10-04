WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Post a reply
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:13 am
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7914
Location: Warrington
It's definitely Price.

Not sure why it's not been announced yet though.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:21 am
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 928
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Not sure why it's not been announced yet though.


That's what is strange about all this, it seems a dead cert that it's Price, but still not announced - doesn't make sense. Unless they are waiting till they have the full management team agreed and in place before they announce?

So New coach is Price, we can also confirm he assistant will be x and the conditioner etc will be y and z?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Bing [Bot], Bondo, Brendinio, Builth Wells Wire, Carisma HFC, ColD, Disgruntledgoat, easyWire, foggy, Gazwire, Google Adsense [Bot], HOOF HEARTED, Jack Pepsi, Jimathay, Johnkendal, latchfordbob, Maco7, Mike Oxlong, Oxford Exile, Paul Youane, Paul2812, rubber duckie, silver2, sirlesboyd, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, Steve51, Wire in Ashton, wire-flyer and 480 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,643,1012,38076,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM