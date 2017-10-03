I find it astonishing, albeit rather predictable, that no sooner had TS farewell speech finished reverberating around the HJ than we were scurrying off to Aus.
Firstly, we could have sounded out prospective options via video call. Travelliing across the planet to be told your top targets are not prepared to relocate smacks of not doing your prep to me.
Secondly, was the post ever advertised? At the moment we seem to be wandering round talking to people who are not, and never were 100% committed to the cause. The last thing we need is a coach who is Chris Sandow with a walkie talkie.
Finally, there were, and are, options here. Toovey and Henderson @ London are both better bets than most names being touted; at least they are here, they know the weathers rubbish and the comp is nowhere near the NFL so are less likely to scarper the first time they see the Wakefield away team dressing room. They've also got bettet pedigrees.
Yes,and as for Goodwin he was 10 miles down the road..
Not being in the know ,but the way this new coach farce is dragging on,i have to wonder to myself is the coach we are getting either still tied up with an OT bound SL club or even a coach of one of the Antipodean World Cup sides ?
ninearches wrote:
I think it will be delayed until after the "Grand Final" & the new coach will be from the UK. As long as it's not Agar.
