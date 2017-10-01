karetaker wrote: See I don't like this, have you got rubber duckie disease why not name him, if you can't then it's not really nice sticking it out there.

I was told in passing last night that we'd signed a centre from the NRL followed by 'i'll text you the details later.' But no message received despite texting to ask who it was (bleedin students and there daytime sleeping habits).I'm not Rubber Duckie, nor am I an ITK. I had no idea who it was, hence the post to see if someone might follow-up with the name of the player. Fool me for putting it on here and not thinking someone would have a little dig. Exactly the reason why I should stay away from this board.