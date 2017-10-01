|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8540
|
karetaker wrote:
See I don't like this, have you got rubber duckie disease why not name him, if you can't then it's not really nice sticking it out there.
Wake up.
Yesterday it was rumoured Goodwin.
You'll find it on these boards if you care to look.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 11:55 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2806
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
|
rubber duckie wrote:
Wake up.
Yesterday it was rumoured Goodwin.
You'll find it on these boards if you care to look.
It was only posted this morning, not yesterday. If you care to look.
Winslade's Offload wrote ....
I would have thought Goodwin was a decent enough signing. It plugs the centre vacancy, he can kick goals and at 31 will not get poached back to Oz. Two year contract at a guess.
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 12:17 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 838
Location: Warrington
|
I reckon the new coach is still involved with the British domestic game. Consequently he will only be confirmed after next Saturday.
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 12:32 pm
|
Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2004 2:25 pm
Posts: 2197
Location: Gee Cross
|
karetaker wrote:
See I don't like this, have you got rubber duckie disease why not name him, if you can't then it's not really nice sticking it out there.
I was told in passing last night that we'd signed a centre from the NRL followed by 'i'll text you the details later.' But no message received despite texting to ask who it was (bleedin students and there daytime sleeping habits).
I'm not Rubber Duckie, nor am I an ITK. I had no idea who it was, hence the post to see if someone might follow-up with the name of the player. Fool me for putting it on here and not thinking someone would have a little dig. Exactly the reason why I should stay away from this board.
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 12:45 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 416
Location: Dubai
|
silver2 wrote:
I reckon the new coach is still involved with the British domestic game. Consequently he will only be confirmed after next Saturday.
Not a chance. A transfer fee has never been paid for a coach if I recall correctly and that club would never release him early from a contract with the results he's achieved.
Unless you're talking about Danny Orr. Then yes, maybe.
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 12:47 pm
|
Shazbaz
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am
Posts: 344
Location: South Stand
|
Fans get told all the time we've signed an nrl player but don't actually know who.
Best to not put it out there at all that's how rumours start and before we know it there's 20 pages of it cause someone just happened to believe it.
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 1:41 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5414
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
|
|
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 2:22 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8540
|
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
It was only posted this morning, not yesterday. If you care to look.
Winslade's Offload wrote ....
I would have thought Goodwin was a decent enough signing. It plugs the centre vacancy, he can kick goals and at 31 will not get poached back to Oz. Two year contract at a guess.
If I didn't see it....I wouldn't have said so.... in the Leigh vs Catalans topic.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:37 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8540
|
We seem to still be waiting.
|
once a wire always a wire
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, Bigtom, Bondo, Brendinio, Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, Charlie Sheen, CW8, DAG, dickyflourbag, Fatbelly, Five and last, foggy, Fourpointtry, Gaz3376, Gazwire, GB, getdownmonkeyman, H53a, Irish Wire, Jack Pepsi, just_browny, karetaker, kev123, kirtonLindseyWolf, langer the king, Man Mountain, Marcus's Bicycle, matt6169, Melph, Milly, Moe syslak, morrisseyisawire, Paul2812, PopTart, Quickening, rubber duckie, scott-the-red, Smiffy27, Snaggletooth, the flying biscuit, The Raging Bull, The Riddler, The Vicar of Widnes, Thelonius, Tricky Dicky, WalterWizard, Watford Wire, wire-wire, Wolf Hall, Wrath and 841 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,642,397
|3,480
|76,267
|4,491
|SET
|