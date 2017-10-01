WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 11:32 am
rubber duckie
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8497
karetaker wrote:
See I don't like this, have you got rubber duckie disease why not name him, if you can't then it's not really nice sticking it out there.

Wake up.
Yesterday it was rumoured Goodwin.
You'll find it on these boards if you care to look.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 11:55 am
Builth Wells Wire
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2802
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
rubber duckie wrote:
Wake up.
Yesterday it was rumoured Goodwin.
You'll find it on these boards if you care to look.


It was only posted this morning, not yesterday. If you care to look.
Winslade's Offload wrote ....
I would have thought Goodwin was a decent enough signing. It plugs the centre vacancy, he can kick goals and at 31 will not get poached back to Oz. Two year contract at a guess.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 12:17 pm
silver2
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 836
Location: Warrington
I reckon the new coach is still involved with the British domestic game. Consequently he will only be confirmed after next Saturday.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 12:32 pm
Paul2812
Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2004 2:25 pm
Posts: 2194
Location: Gee Cross
karetaker wrote:
See I don't like this, have you got rubber duckie disease why not name him, if you can't then it's not really nice sticking it out there.


I was told in passing last night that we'd signed a centre from the NRL followed by 'i'll text you the details later.' But no message received despite texting to ask who it was (bleedin students and there daytime sleeping habits).

I'm not Rubber Duckie, nor am I an ITK. I had no idea who it was, hence the post to see if someone might follow-up with the name of the player. Fool me for putting it on here and not thinking someone would have a little dig. Exactly the reason why I should stay away from this board.

:roll:
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 12:45 pm
easyWire
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 408
Location: Dubai
silver2 wrote:
I reckon the new coach is still involved with the British domestic game. Consequently he will only be confirmed after next Saturday.


Not a chance. A transfer fee has never been paid for a coach if I recall correctly and that club would never release him early from a contract with the results he's achieved.

Unless you're talking about Danny Orr. Then yes, maybe.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 12:47 pm
Shazbaz
Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am
Posts: 340
Location: South Stand
Fans get told all the time we've signed an nrl player but don't actually know who.
Best to not put it out there at all that's how rumours start and before we know it there's 20 pages of it cause someone just happened to believe it.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 1:41 pm
the flying biscuit
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5408
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/leag ... wp91l.html

Bryson Goodwin. ....deary me....

I didnt think we could find a backs version of Asotasi. .....
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Previous

Users browsing this forum: Bondo, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, CW8, Fletcher-end-red, Irish Wire, Johnkendal, karetaker, lefty goldblatt, Leythersteve, lister, Man Mountain, Mr Snoodle, Paul2812, Shazbaz, shropshire-leyther, Smiffy27, Tiz Lad, TrevorGrice, Wanderer, Who are ya!!, Wire Weaver, wire-flyer, wolfie wales, Wrath and 356 guests

