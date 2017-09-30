WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Post a reply
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 1:27 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2798
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
morrisseyisawire wrote:
I find it astonishing, albeit rather predictable, that no sooner had TS farewell speech finished reverberating around the HJ than we were scurrying off to Aus.

Firstly, we could have sounded out prospective options via video call. Travelliing across the planet to be told your top targets are not prepared to relocate smacks of not doing your prep to me.

Secondly, was the post ever advertised? At the moment we seem to be wandering round talking to people who are not, and never were 100% committed to the cause. The last thing we need is a coach who is Chris Sandow with a walkie talkie.

Finally, there were, and are, options here. Toovey and Henderson @ London are both better bets than most names being touted; at least they are here, they know the weathers rubbish and the comp is nowhere near the NFL so are less likely to scarper the first time they see the Wakefield away team dressing room. They've also got bettet pedigrees.


Totally agree with you on this. By all accounts, they knew that Tony was leaving at the end of the season so why the day after Tony gave notice of his departure did Karl jet off to Australia. I think there was more to his journey than we are led to believe.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, kev123, Quickening, richmond, The Riddler, wolfie wales and 223 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,640,6871,90776,2634,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM