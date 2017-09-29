I wonder if the new coach will be effectively relegated in position as to the position TS held?
TS over saw pretty much everything other than signing the cheques. Agar did/does pretty much what Shaun Wane or Chris Chester does without the profile and the pre/post match interviews...anymore.
Will we be bringing in another person to over see the other things that aren't directly associated with the team...like John Kear and Chris Rads?
|