Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:22 pm
Not exactly the topic for it but if the new coach sorts the lame powder puff pack out in preseason, I'll be having a punt on Brown for mos. Im expecting a big price on him after this season.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:10 am
When are the 2018 fixtures announced? Thanks
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:22 am
rubber duckie wrote:
Not exactly the topic for it but if the new coach sorts the lame powder puff pack out in preseason, I'll be having a punt on Brown for mos. Im expecting a big price on him after this season.


There was a big price on him after last season if I recall correctly? Wasn't it £150k?
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:14 am
easyWire wrote:
There was a big price on him after last season if I recall correctly? Wasn't it £150k?

Lol. Yes....and Widnes achieved the same result as ourselves without him. I'll give it some thought.
;)
once a wire always a wire
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:25 am
I wonder if the new coach will be effectively relegated in position as to the position TS held?

TS over saw pretty much everything other than signing the cheques. Agar did/does pretty much what Shaun Wane or Chris Chester does without the profile and the pre/post match interviews...anymore.

Will we be bringing in another person to over see the other things that aren't directly associated with the team...like John Kear and Chris Rads?
once a wire always a wire
