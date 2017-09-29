49er wrote: Agree with the Lineham assessment and would add that we must have spent more than £0.5M on him, Westerman, Clark and Brown with a less than satisfactory return. You expect players to dominate in games for that spend and it just doesn't happen. For all his ability and, as a former MOS, Clark has lacked consistency and deserves to lose his England squad place to Roby. Westerman has been pretty average all season which suggests he would be happier to return nearer home. Lineham's defence is woeful and just doesn't have the rugby nous to read a defensive play. No further comment needed for Brown.

Hopefully, Price's connections in Australia can give us a big improvement in recruitment and upgrade our Academy strength which is as important. Think we should give him a chance before glorying in criticising his appointment.

That first paragraph is bang on for all concerned.Clark has turned from MoS, to very good to Emporer's New Clothes, from the moment we signed himWesterman fits that description too. He's not let us down.Just never hit his heights of yesteryear.I'm not going to knock a try scorer (Lineham), bur when he's not using his strength, he's no better than a "trialist A N Other" from the A-team on a Friday night.Brown lives up to his name. "pooh Brown". Scandalous that we paid 10 bob for him