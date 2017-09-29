WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 3:48 pm
ninearches
Isn't Mr Smith still in charge till month end ? Maybe an announcement Monday morning.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 3:52 pm
silver2
Cheeky half-back
Could it be that the new coach is still involved (just) in the play offs - hence the delay?
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 3:53 pm
easyWire
Strong-running second rower
I'm disappointed in Lineham based on return on investment - £125k and there's no sign yet of that value based on performances.

Anyone with an ounce of RL knowledge knows Ratchford has class. The problem is that we've moved him around and given him too much responsibility in the halves as a key playmaker which he probably isn't. His rugby brain is generally spot on and his contribution from full back this season in the most blunt attack for years has made a difference.

Let's see what a new coach can do with them before we send them off for scrap. Ratchford would be a world-beater under Powell if he could nail down one position.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 3:54 pm
easyWire
Strong-running second rower
PS I meant if Ratchford moved to Cas for example. Not suggesting Powell is coming here!
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 4:35 pm
Hatfield Town Wire
Surely in the set up lee Briers still has to be involved to progress a future manager for the club, at Lear in the future we wouldn't have to pay lee over inflated Australian coach prises, so could spend more on the squad. He wages could be more bonus related on trophies the club won
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 4:42 pm
49er

Agree with the Lineham assessment and would add that we must have spent more than £0.5M on him, Westerman, Clark and Brown with a less than satisfactory return. You expect players to dominate in games for that spend and it just doesn't happen. For all his ability and, as a former MOS, Clark has lacked consistency and deserves to lose his England squad place to Roby. Westerman has been pretty average all season which suggests he would be happier to return nearer home. Lineham's defence is woeful and just doesn't have the rugby nous to read a defensive play. No further comment needed for Brown.
Hopefully, Price's connections in Australia can give us a big improvement in recruitment and upgrade our Academy strength which is as important. Think we should give him a chance before glorying in criticising his appointment.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 7:29 pm
lefty goldblatt
Silver RLFANS Member
49er wrote:
Agree with the Lineham assessment and would add that we must have spent more than £0.5M on him, Westerman, Clark and Brown with a less than satisfactory return. You expect players to dominate in games for that spend and it just doesn't happen. For all his ability and, as a former MOS, Clark has lacked consistency and deserves to lose his England squad place to Roby. Westerman has been pretty average all season which suggests he would be happier to return nearer home. Lineham's defence is woeful and just doesn't have the rugby nous to read a defensive play. No further comment needed for Brown.
Hopefully, Price's connections in Australia can give us a big improvement in recruitment and upgrade our Academy strength which is as important. Think we should give him a chance before glorying in criticising his appointment.

That first paragraph is bang on for all concerned.
Clark has turned from MoS, to very good to Emporer's New Clothes, from the moment we signed him
Westerman fits that description too. He's not let us down.Just never hit his heights of yesteryear.
I'm not going to knock a try scorer (Lineham), bur when he's not using his strength, he's no better than a "trialist A N Other" from the A-team on a Friday night.
Brown lives up to his name. "pooh Brown". Scandalous that we paid 10 bob for him
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
