Agree with the Lineham assessment and would add that we must have spent more than £0.5M on him, Westerman, Clark and Brown with a less than satisfactory return. You expect players to dominate in games for that spend and it just doesn't happen. For all his ability and, as a former MOS, Clark has lacked consistency and deserves to lose his England squad place to Roby. Westerman has been pretty average all season which suggests he would be happier to return nearer home. Lineham's defence is woeful and just doesn't have the rugby nous to read a defensive play. No further comment needed for Brown.

Hopefully, Price's connections in Australia can give us a big improvement in recruitment and upgrade our Academy strength which is as important. Think we should give him a chance before glorying in criticising his appointment.