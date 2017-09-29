I'm disappointed in Lineham based on return on investment - £125k and there's no sign yet of that value based on performances.



Anyone with an ounce of RL knowledge knows Ratchford has class. The problem is that we've moved him around and given him too much responsibility in the halves as a key playmaker which he probably isn't. His rugby brain is generally spot on and his contribution from full back this season in the most blunt attack for years has made a difference.



Let's see what a new coach can do with them before we send them off for scrap. Ratchford would be a world-beater under Powell if he could nail down one position.