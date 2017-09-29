Wirefan wrote: So if we safely say it's Price who's got the gig then what next. What happens to all the current background and support staff/coaches etc. Are they gone?



Who will be assistant? Surely Agar can't keep his job can he? Will price bring aussie staff over?



We have 9 players who have left. Massive rebuilding job on.

They will more than likely all leave paving the way for Price to bring his own staff in, I'd have thought.Let's look at it more realistically it's effectively 7 players leaving who should be leaving. The exceptions being Hiku and Saveilo.I think we're a winger, halfback, prop and interchange nine short but the core of our team is still pretty good with the likes of; Ratchford, Lineham, Atkins, Hill, Clark, Currie, Cooper, Westerman, Westwood.