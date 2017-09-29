WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 1:50 pm
Superblue
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 134
Captain Hook wrote:
Reading your posts is like somebody who has a dot to dot puzzle consisting of 2 dots and coming to the conclusion that its an elephant.
How do you get so het up about made up stuff?


Can't be an elephant hook, it's already left the room :)
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 1:51 pm
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3176
Location: Stuck in 1982
Wirefan wrote:
So if we safely say it's Price who's got the gig then what next. What happens to all the current background and support staff/coaches etc. Are they gone?

Who will be assistant? Surely Agar can't keep his job can he? Will price bring aussie staff over?

We have 9 players who have left. Massive rebuilding job on.


Spot on can't argue with any of that, whether it's 'the Price is right' or not it applies to whoever came in unless it was going to be an internal appointment
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 1:56 pm
Lord Tony Smith
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7894
Location: Warrington
Wirefan wrote:
So if we safely say it's Price who's got the gig then what next. What happens to all the current background and support staff/coaches etc. Are they gone?

Who will be assistant? Surely Agar can't keep his job can he? Will price bring aussie staff over?

We have 9 players who have left. Massive rebuilding job on.

They will more than likely all leave paving the way for Price to bring his own staff in, I'd have thought.

Let's look at it more realistically it's effectively 7 players leaving who should be leaving. The exceptions being Hiku and Saveilo.

I think we're a winger, halfback, prop and interchange nine short but the core of our team is still pretty good with the likes of; Ratchford, Lineham, Atkins, Hill, Clark, Currie, Cooper, Westerman, Westwood.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 1:57 pm
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3176
Location: Stuck in 1982
Wirefan wrote:
I've no idea what actually has happened but I find it incomprehensible that we didn't know who was interested in the role before flying out to meet them. I'm quite sure we would have tele/Skype pre screened many candidates beforehand. We've got to have done, surely, right, it's just logical?

To hear stories that Brennan and Maguire don't want to move to England just makes me mad. Not at them but at us for not knowing this already.

Feels very very amateurish.


Wirefan, as someone stated elsewhere despite the negative and positive posting stances we all generally want the same thing don't we?

At the moment, the first eight words of your first sentence sum up the situation perfectly, probably for everyone on here.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 1:58 pm
Superblue
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 134
Wirefan wrote:
So if we safely say it's Price who's got the gig then what next. What happens to all the current background and support staff/coaches etc. Are they gone?

Who will be assistant? Surely Agar can't keep his job can he? Will price bring aussie staff over?

We have 9 players who have left. Massive rebuilding job on.


Dare say all that will form discussions with the new coach

However the biggest challenge for the club could be winning back it's demoralised fan base.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:38 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9025
Superblue wrote:

However the biggest challenge for the club could be winning back it's demoralised fan base.


Indeed. The home average attendance once was ~11,500 in 2012, ~11,000* in 2016. Wiki has it as 10,478** for 2017 across 11 home games, with a large number of Season Ticket holders.


*Source http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/rugbyl ... guide.html
**Source https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Super_League_XXII
https://www.mind.org.uk
