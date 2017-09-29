WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 12:34 pm
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Have you been living on a different planet for the last few weeks? We wanted Maguire, he won't leave Aus. Probably the same for the other two.


I'd have thought that could have been established through a few phonecalls, rather than a madcap dash down under.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 12:41 pm
Agreed. Ridiculous to think we just landed with a blank piece of paper and no idea of intentions.

The trip to Australia is looking like a complete waste of money.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 1:05 pm
Wirefan wrote:
Agreed. Ridiculous to think we just landed with a blank piece of paper and no idea of intentions.

The trip to Australia is looking like a complete waste of money.


I agree that it is "ridiculous to think that we just landed with a blank piece of paper and no idea of intentions". Are you stating that is what actually happened, or quite correctly IMO that it would be ridiculous to think that?
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 1:08 pm
So if we safely say it's Price who's got the gig then what next. What happens to all the current background and support staff/coaches etc. Are they gone?

Who will be assistant? Surely Agar can't keep his job can he? Will price bring aussie staff over?

We have 9 players who have left. Massive rebuilding job on.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 1:12 pm
Uncle Rico wrote:
I agree that it is "ridiculous to think that we just landed with a blank piece of paper and no idea of intentions". Are you stating that is what actually happened, or quite correctly IMO that it would be ridiculous to think that?


I've no idea what actually has happened but I find it incomprehensible that we didn't know who was interested in the role before flying out to meet them. I'm quite sure we would have tele/Skype pre screened many candidates beforehand. We've got to have done, surely, right, it's just logical?

To hear stories that Brennan and Maguire don't want to move to England just makes me mad. Not at them but at us for not knowing this already.

Feels very very amateurish.
