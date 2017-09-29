Uncle Rico wrote: I agree that it is "ridiculous to think that we just landed with a blank piece of paper and no idea of intentions". Are you stating that is what actually happened, or quite correctly IMO that it would be ridiculous to think that?

I've no idea what actually has happened but I find it incomprehensible that we didn't know who was interested in the role before flying out to meet them. I'm quite sure we would have tele/Skype pre screened many candidates beforehand. We've got to have done, surely, right, it's just logical?To hear stories that Brennan and Maguire don't want to move to England just makes me mad. Not at them but at us for not knowing this already.Feels very very amateurish.