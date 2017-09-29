easyWire wrote:

No. Please tell.



EDIT:



Just seen the tweet. That suggests he feels our days of spending big and getting little return are over. Whether that's a new ethos or a reality of the owners getting fed up I'm not sure.



Now I'm actually feeling even more depressed. No coach, no new players and no money to spend on either. The end of the empire that never was? Shall we go back to being quote, "a small club with a big heart"...



How are the season ticket sales going anyway?