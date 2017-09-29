WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:18 am
easyWire wrote:
No. Please tell.

EDIT:

Just seen the tweet. That suggests he feels our days of spending big and getting little return are over. Whether that's a new ethos or a reality of the owners getting fed up I'm not sure.

Now I'm actually feeling even more depressed. No coach, no new players and no money to spend on either. The end of the empire that never was? Shall we go back to being quote, "a small club with a big heart"...

How are the season ticket sales going anyway?


I was in buying my season ticket on Wednesday and they said it as been very slow, what a shock who would of thought that. Poor season and not knowing where we are right now.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:25 am
You can't afford to get this one wrong, if it's Price then i'm shocked, he would've been my last choice.
What I lost was an ocean now I'm rowing right behind you.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:28 am
Jimathay wrote:
Where's the actual evidence that we've not sounded out any British coaches?

First thing our CEO did when news came out re Smith was to pack his bag for the land of Castlemaine XXX, and left before the ink had dried.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:29 am
The Eclipse wrote:
You can't afford to get this one wrong, if it's Price then i'm shocked, he would've been my last choice.

Looking good on my "stating the bleeding obvious" bingo.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:33 am
I've heard our front row next year will all be Aussie's with Hill & others as bench players. The girls will be over to start pre season. as soon as cell block H finishes filming.
