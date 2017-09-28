Wirefan wrote: We've either been incredibly unlucky or incredibly stupid or both. Sounds like Maguire was sounded out ages ago but was never nailed down.



Then with Pay it would appear that The Dogs acted immediately to get rid of Hasler once there was a potential we could snare him.



But what's plan C if the others were plan A and B?

Sounds like we've just gone after the first aussie accent to declare an interest.

It's easy to sit back and criticise though isn't it? We aimed high and went for Madge, should we have done different? He's said no. We went for the next best recognised coach on the block, Pay. I think you're right, I think the dogs acted when they saw how serious we were to bring him over.I think you could agree, we can't compete for Pay with the Dogs.So where next? Maybe Brennan wants an NRL gig, maybe Henry is keen to hang up his boots, Hasler has a court case to fight. We (and by we I mean SL) aren't the draw we want to be.We need huge changes in our sport, I'm hoping they've started happening but we need to push our comp forward to catch up to the NRL.