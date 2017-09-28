WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:53 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3567
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
easyWire wrote:
Incidentally, whatever happened to Jason Demetriou? Was he not even considered or did he refuse an interview?


He is in the betting at 10/1
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:03 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4498
Location: Warrington
He's one of the favourites for the last NRL job.

On another note. What is Maguire going to do with himself with no job?
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:21 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 679
Wirefan wrote:
He's one of the favourites for the last NRL job.

On another note. What is Maguire going to do with himself with no job?


Wigan...
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:30 pm
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 382
Location: Dubai
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
Wigan...


Yup. Almost certainly.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:57 pm
ChiswickWire Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Nov 14, 2002 10:25 am
Posts: 326
I don't know enough about the NRL - why is everyone against Price being the coach? What is his background?

Thanks
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:59 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4498
Location: Warrington
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steve_Price_(coach)
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:44 pm
Shazbaz User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am
Posts: 336
Location: South Stand
Maguire to Wigan Wane to Wire :lol:
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 10:32 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 147
Maybe we are waiting for Leigh's season to end before announcing Keiron Cunningham? :mrgreen:
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 10:48 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 14076
Location: NFL playoffs
karetaker wrote:
Heard my sister is in bed with Flu, seriously this is becoming embarrassing, as Lefty says multinationals have been dealt with quicker. Are we now waiting for the only coach without a job, as Bob the kit an been interviewed yet?


The last couple of coaching changes felt like there was a plan. Plange goes, Cullen swiftly appointed. Then Lowes always felt like an interim arrangement after Cullen and once Smith's England contract finished we moved quickly to get him.

This time feels more like when DVDV left. Remember that merry saga!

Frank Endacott was the big name linked - his stock at the time was quite high, having been coach of the year the previous year with Wigan and he had done quite well with NZ. Or it was going to be the upcoming high fliers from the lower division, Mike Ford or Neil Kelly, with Gary Mercer and Billy McGinty's names being bandied around too.

The club teased us by telling us they were going to make an announcement and it "would be fair to say it would be someone the supporters would be happy with"....we all waited excitedly. It was Neil Kelly. Hmm, jury's out, but in fairness he had won the NFP grand final with Dewsbury the year before and was on his way to repeating the feat with Widnes, so at least it looked promising.

Then wasn't there something like the club wanted to bring Kelly straight over to assist DVDV for the rest of the season, and DVDV wasn't happy, so he left and Allan Langer suddenly discovered he had a career ending injury that fortunately healed by next season when he signed for Brisbane again. Mercer, who was playing for us at the time and had been one of our better players that season, also soon disappeared after he didn't get the coaching job and signed for Leeds. And then Kelly did a U-turn and said he was going to stay with Widnes.

We were then coachless and had lost a couple of our best players. Suddenly the media latched on to Shaun Edwards who became the new favourite and there was heated debate on the Wire forum at the time about whether we would benefit from "a pure winner" or whether his Wigan connections were too much to handle. Then a few days after that we heard Edwards wasn't going to relocate up north or whatever reason, and there was still no coach...until finally we got the announcement that it was David Plange with Steve Anderson as 'Performance Director'. That turned out well!
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:14 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4498
Location: Warrington
We've either been incredibly unlucky or incredibly stupid or both. Sounds like Maguire was sounded out ages ago but was never nailed down.

Then with Pay it would appear that The Dogs acted immediately to get rid of Hasler once there was a potential we could snare him.

But what's plan C if the others were plan A and B?
Sounds like we've just gone after the first aussie accent to declare an interest.
