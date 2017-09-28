WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:19 pm
Wire Weaver
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Sep 18, 2009 12:50 pm
Posts: 374
Heard that the players have been called in this evening.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:33 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3564
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Heard my sister is in bed with Flu, seriously this is becoming embarrassing, as Lefty says multinationals have been dealt with quicker. Are we now waiting for the only coach without a job, as Bob the kit an been interviewed yet?
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:40 pm
easyWire
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 378
Location: Dubai
I heard that the press conference is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon/evening, just before close of business for the weekend. Michael O'Leary has been brought in to make the announcement to the Warrington public...
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:46 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3564
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Hmm the betting is back up.

Price 2/1
Brennan 9/4 ( please god)
Henry 7/2
Maguire 5/1
Toovey 8/1
Griffin 8/1
Furner 10/1
Agar 50/1
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:49 pm
ratticusfinch
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 750
Location: Warrington
You'd hope IF we have the choice of price and brennan we'd pick brennan. Id be very happy with Brennan.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:08 pm
Wirefan
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4494
Location: Warrington
[quote="karetaker"]Hmm the betting is back up.

Price 2/1
Brennan 9/4 ( please god)
Henry 7/2
Maguire 5/1
Toovey 8/1
Griffin 8/1
Furner 10/1

Any in Green. Any over Price.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:15 pm
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 172
Price 2-1? Great odds considering it’s an already ‘done deal’.

Price and Agar. The dynamic duo.
Warrington Wolves Rugby League;

Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012

Championship Winners - 1947-8, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1973-4
Floodlit Trophy Winners - 1955-6
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:01 pm
lefty goldblatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5596
Location: South Stand.....bored
Wire Weaver wrote:
Heard that the players have been called in this evening.

Extra training?
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Previous

