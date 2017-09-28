|
Joined: Fri Sep 18, 2009 12:50 pm
Posts: 374
|
Heard that the players have been called in this evening.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:33 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3564
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
Heard my sister is in bed with Flu, seriously this is becoming embarrassing, as Lefty says multinationals have been dealt with quicker. Are we now waiting for the only coach without a job, as Bob the kit an been interviewed yet?
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:40 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 378
Location: Dubai
|
I heard that the press conference is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon/evening, just before close of business for the weekend. Michael O'Leary has been brought in to make the announcement to the Warrington public...
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:46 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3564
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
Hmm the betting is back up.
Price 2/1
Brennan 9/4 ( please god)
Henry 7/2
Maguire 5/1
Toovey 8/1
Griffin 8/1
Furner 10/1
Agar 50/1
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:49 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 750
Location: Warrington
|
You'd hope IF we have the choice of price and brennan we'd pick brennan. Id be very happy with Brennan.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:08 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4494
Location: Warrington
|
[quote="karetaker"]Hmm the betting is back up.
Price 2/1
Brennan 9/4 ( please god)
Henry 7/2
Maguire 5/1
Toovey 8/1
Griffin 8/1
Furner 10/1
Any in Green. Any over Price.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 6:15 pm
|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 172
|
Price 2-1? Great odds considering it’s an already ‘done deal’.
Price and Agar. The dynamic duo.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:01 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5596
Location: South Stand.....bored
|
Wire Weaver wrote:
Heard that the players have been called in this evening.
Extra training?
|
|