WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Post a reply
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:00 am
Psychedelic Casual Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 394
Location: Manchester
Is it this Steve Price:
Image

Or this Steve Price:
Image

?
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:05 am
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3562
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
So Canterbury interview and announce already and yet we are still waiting. Oh hang on I forgot Due Diligence.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:06 am
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4493
Location: Warrington
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
Is it this Steve Price:
Image

Or this Steve Price:
Image

?


The gormless looking one
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:41 am
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 774
Location: Sunny Southport
karetaker wrote:
So Canterbury interview and announce already and yet we are still waiting. Oh hang on I forgot Due Diligence.

We are not first choice. First choice will be a gig as head coach in the NRL. Can't imagine that comes as any surprise to anyone, it even states as much in the Warrington Guardian. It does not mean the eventual appointee is without merit though.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 4:09 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5595
Location: South Stand.....bored
lefty goldblatt wrote:
So, what's it to be, then?

We send our RL equivalent of Terry Waite (special envoy) out to Oz, to procure a top level coach, over a week ago, and we've still heard nothing from the club.

Did Fitzpatrick's luggage (containing his lucky underpants) go missing in Dubai, so he came back home without even getting down under?

Are the club coming over all coy with us, and saying "wouldn't you like to know" to Mike Parsons, every time he rings up?

Are we letting Smith leave, before an announcement is made?

Or,

Have we been knocked back more times than the pub drunk, when he makes a move for the unattached ladies near the dance floor, at ten to two, on a Saturday night?

Anyways, it all seems a little amateurish, to me. The longer this goes on, the more it looks like we've ended up with the 5th/6th/7th choice

Not good.

And another week goes by.
This really is looking like the bloke who's forgotten his anniversary, so he's gone to the nearest Esso garage for a half dead bunch of daffodils and a box of out of date Terry's All Gold.

Due diligence? Takeovers of multinationals have been handled quicker. I don't think it's that.

I think we've been blown out, more times than an airport wind sock, and we're now shopping from Asda's "whoops" shelf.

I think I might play "Amateur Hour" by Sparks. It seems quite apt.
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 4:22 pm
Lost in Leeds Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 3:57 pm
Posts: 179
Location: Leeds
Well I hope that if Steve Price decides to take the job on he takes all the criticism from this board on the chin.
Oh wait, he doesnt appear to have one
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 4:40 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4493
Location: Warrington
Hoping no announcement means we're still considering some other options.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 4:57 pm
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 376
Location: Dubai
Lost in Leeds wrote:
Well I hope that if Steve Price decides to take the job on he takes all the criticism from this board on the chin.
Oh wait, he doesnt appear to have one


Now that's the first thing that's made me smile all day... thank you. :-)
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:06 pm
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 376
Location: Dubai
Fortunately Price has been ready-trained in the art of Tony Smith style charisma and 'interview-looking-away' technique... :-)

Sky will love us even more than they already do:

http://www.dragons.com.au/news/2014/04/ ... agons.html
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 5:11 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4493
Location: Warrington
love me it's like watching Tony Smith 2.

This 'appointment' isn't right at all.
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bondo, CW8, easyWire, getdownmonkeyman, karetaker, kev123, Lost in Leeds, Smith's Brolly, Stitch, Uncle Rico, Watford Wire, Wire, Wire Weaver and 329 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,639,2612,33176,2534,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM