Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:00 am
Psychedelic Casual
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 394
Location: Manchester
Is it this Steve Price:
Image

Or this Steve Price:
Image

?
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:05 am
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3558
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
So Canterbury interview and announce already and yet we are still waiting. Oh hang on I forgot Due Diligence.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:06 am
Wirefan
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4491
Location: Warrington
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
Is it this Steve Price:
Image

Or this Steve Price:
Image

?


The gormless looking one
