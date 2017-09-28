I'm firmly in the 'give the man a chance section' At the end of the day whoever comes over if indeed it is an Aussie, they will eventually want a seat at the top table in Australia, this gives them a window to show what they can do being the big boss. Die a death and they would be highly unlikely to get a top gig at home, BUT go to the other side of the world, turn a flagging team into a champion side and I'm sure his stock will go through the roof. So at the end of the day, whoever isn't just coming for the money they are coming to work as hard as possible to rise up the ranks and get noticed back home of that i have no doubt. Hopefully the club, players and fans will all benefit. Jack.

The Wire - It's Time To Believe



When things go wrong, as they sometimes will.

When the road you're trudging seems all up hill,

When the funds are low, and the debts are high,

And you want to smile, but you have to sigh,

When care is pressing you down a bit,

Rest if you must, but don't you quit.



Life is queer with the twists and turns,

AS everyone of us sometimes learns,

And many a failure turns about,

When he might have won had he stuck it out:

Don't give up through the pace seems slow.

You may succeed with another blow.



Success is failure turned inside out,

The silver tint of the clouds of doubt,

And you never can tell how close you are,

It may be near when it seems so far;

So stick to the fight when you're hardest hit,

It's when things seem worse,

that you must not quit.