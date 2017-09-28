|
|
Well, I was fully expecting an announcement in today's WG - but nothing.I assume that means the the search is on going and that the appointment of Steve Price is not a certainty.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:16 am
|
|
Wirefan wrote:
I'm just annoyed thats all. I wanted so much to be positive over the appointment of a new coach after the last few years and I'm just deflated it's someone of his profile after talk of Maguire, Pay and Brennan.
Obviously he's been assistant to Bennet and Flanagan at St George and Cronulla so must have something about him but that doesn't always mean good head Coach and the one time he has been given a shot he was awful.
Let's hope he has good contacts in the game and can bring over some quality with him.
Each to their own Wirefan, I will leave "annoyed" with you but could understand underwhelmed as you and many others had set their sights elsewhere.
My own opinion is that I don't know much about the fella or the other realistic options that we courted only to be rejected to be judgemental before it's begun. Imagine starting a new job a high profile one at that thinking you're 4th choice and the fans don't rate you
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:32 am
|
|
Everyone arrives here with a blank slate in my book. Let's wait and see.
Different coaches in different environments perform differently.
EG Mick Turner had previously had a fair few successful years at Wigan strength and conditioning. Comes here to do the same job, players don't like it, doesn't work out.
With the exception of Madge, the others are all young hungry NRL assistants. With any of them there's a risk. Pay could just as easily be crap at Canterbury and we'd say we dodged a bullet by not hiring him.
Like I said, let's wait and see...
|
-Long time lurker-
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:40 am
|
|
Captain Hook wrote:
Have I missed the announcement? Judging by the vitriol I presume it has been confirmed somewhere?
As an aside wasn't D Powell a failed coach who went off to a lower team and then resurrected his career at Cas?
Am I the only one who thinks Powell wasn't that bad in his first job at Leeds? He was young and inexperienced, sure - but he had them playing above average.
In fact, controversially you could argue that it was Powell at the helm when Sinfield, McGuire and Burrow came through and Tony Smith just carried on the good work started
Last edited by easyWire
on Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:47 am, edited 2 times in total.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:42 am
|
|
Simon Moran has an excellent track record in appointing the right Head Coach at the time. Paul Cullen was perfect in 2002 and Tony Smith was perfect in 2009. Perhaps he's then too loyal (since when was loyalty a bad thing?), but given the last two appointments (I'm writing off Lowes as a stop gap as we awaited Smith's availability), I'm more than happy to give whoever is appointed my full backing.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:52 am
|
|
I don't think we can go any lower than we already are (especially with franchising potentially back on the cards at the end of next season) so I too will wait and see, even if I am a little deflated after the talk of Maguire and Pay.
At the end of the day if we do the basics well and the players put the effort in, we have some class there to make a difference. All depending of course on whether we can find an experienced half to steer us around the park. And I wasn't thinking of Matty Smith or Gidley, all due respect to both... I want a cocky, confident leader who's not afraid to rip into his comrades to get them going. Where's Shaun Edwards when you need him?
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:57 am
|
|
Does this article in the WG suggest there is no announcement today?http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/spo ... /?ref=fbpg
If that's the case were people just assuming there would be an announcement today (as I was) to coincide with the WG coming out, or are we still expecting Price to be confirmed later?
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:05 am
|
|
There must come a stage with any club chasing an Aussie coach where the board have to step back & really examine whether or not it is right to throw big bucks at someone who is basically unproven when their original target has been at a much higher level. There maybe a British coach just as good who will work for less.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:12 am
|
|
I'm firmly in the 'give the man a chance section'
At the end of the day whoever comes over if indeed it is an Aussie, they will eventually want a seat at the top table in Australia, this gives them a window to show what they can do being the big boss. Die a death and they would be highly unlikely to get a top gig at home, BUT go to the other side of the world, turn a flagging team into a champion side and I'm sure his stock will go through the roof.
So at the end of the day, whoever isn't just coming for the money they are coming to work as hard as possible to rise up the ranks and get noticed back home of that i have no doubt.
Hopefully the club, players and fans will all benefit.
Jack.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 9:38 am
|
|
easyWire wrote:
I don't think we can go any lower than we already are (especially with franchising potentially back on the cards at the end of next season) so I too will wait and see, even if I am a little deflated after the talk of Maguire and Pay.
At the end of the day if we do the basics well and the players put the effort in, we have some class there to make a difference. All depending of course on whether we can find an experienced half to steer us around the park. And I wasn't thinking of Matty Smith or Gidley, all due respect to both... I want a cocky, confident leader who's not afraid to rip into his comrades to get them going. Where's Shaun Edwards when you need him?
The answer is playing Union. England's Union playmakers Ford & Farrell are both from League stock.
|
