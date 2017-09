Wirefan wrote: I'm just annoyed thats all. I wanted so much to be positive over the appointment of a new coach after the last few years and I'm just deflated it's someone of his profile after talk of Maguire, Pay and Brennan.



Obviously he's been assistant to Bennet and Flanagan at St George and Cronulla so must have something about him but that doesn't always mean good head Coach and the one time he has been given a shot he was awful.



Let's hope he has good contacts in the game and can bring over some quality with him.

Each to their own Wirefan, I will leave "annoyed" with you but could understand underwhelmed as you and many others had set their sights elsewhere.My own opinion is that I don't know much about the fella or the other realistic options that we courted only to be rejected to be judgemental before it's begun. Imagine starting a new job a high profile one at that thinking you're 4th choice and the fans don't rate you