Wirefan

Hatfield Town Wire wrote: I never really followed the nrl to closely, what was price record as a coach like? Surely he must have players lined up to come over before he commited to the job as to not tarnish his reputation. Hopefully a quality half back for starters



Won 21 out of 58 including some embarrassing defeats. I think it's a shocking appointment personally the more I read about him. Why we've gone for him over Brennan is a mystery.



Won 21 out of 58 including some embarrassing defeats. I think it's a shocking appointment personally the more I read about him. Why we've gone for him over Brennan is a mystery.

I was hoping for a renewed feeling of optimism and have been following the news with interest hoping for a clean slate and fresh start but with this appointment I just feel completely flat.

Wires71

So, does Steve Price boast a good CV seeing as he had got the job?

Wirefan

Think aussie version of Steve McCormack and Richard Agar and you have your answer Wires 71



Playing career cut short by injury and went into coaching early. Never won anything as a reserve team coach then got the gig at St George after Bennet left. 36% win ratio then sacked.



Been at Cronulla as assistant more recently.

Wires71

Wirefan wrote: Think aussie version of Steve McCormack and Richard Agar and you have your answer Wires 71



Playing career cut short by injury and went into coaching early. Never won anything as a reserve team coach then got the gig at St George after Bennet left. 36% win ratio then sacked.



Been at Cronulla as assistant more recently.



I see. Not an illustrious CV then, but he'll get all the backing he could wish for and an opportunity to make a name for himself.

Wires71

http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/leag ... zrol9.html

Wires71

Wirefan wrote: http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/league-news/the-end-came-quickly-for-dragons-coach-steve-price-20140526-zrol9.html



Thanks. Some of that sounds very familiar - losing dressing room/failing to respond/heavy defeats.

karetaker

Its official Dean Pay got the Canterbury job.

