Hatfield Town Wire wrote: I never really followed the nrl to closely, what was price record as a coach like? Surely he must have players lined up to come over before he commited to the job as to not tarnish his reputation. Hopefully a quality half back for starters

Won 21 out of 58 including some embarrassing defeats. I think it's a shocking appointment personally the more I read about him. Why we've gone for him over Brennan is a mystery.I was hoping for a renewed feeling of optimism and have been following the news with interest hoping for a clean slate and fresh start but with this appointment I just feel completely flat.