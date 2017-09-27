WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:49 pm
Wirefan
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4484
Location: Warrington
Hatfield Town Wire wrote:
I never really followed the nrl to closely, what was price record as a coach like? Surely he must have players lined up to come over before he commited to the job as to not tarnish his reputation. Hopefully a quality half back for starters


Won 21 out of 58 including some embarrassing defeats. I think it's a shocking appointment personally the more I read about him. Why we've gone for him over Brennan is a mystery.

I was hoping for a renewed feeling of optimism and have been following the news with interest hoping for a clean slate and fresh start but with this appointment I just feel completely flat.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:50 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9008
So, does Steve Price boast a good CV seeing as he had got the job?
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:53 pm
Wirefan
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4484
Location: Warrington
Think aussie version of Steve McCormack and Richard Agar and you have your answer Wires 71

Playing career cut short by injury and went into coaching early. Never won anything as a reserve team coach then got the gig at St George after Bennet left. 36% win ratio then sacked.

Been at Cronulla as assistant more recently.
