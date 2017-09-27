I never really followed the nrl to closely, what was price record as a coach like? Surely he must have players lined up to come over before he commited to the job as to not tarnish his reputation. Hopefully a quality half back for starters
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm Posts: 371 Location: Dubai
Well I'd guess that Maloney has turned us down if that rumour was actually true. Maybe by some miracle Price could convince him to come over as he worked with him at Cronulla. That deal was probably the rejected offer that KF alluded to previously at the fans forum.
