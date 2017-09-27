WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 4:41 pm
Snaggletooth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 771
We could have the Aussie Agar and his assistant the UK Agar!!!
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:36 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9007
Snaggletooth wrote:
We could have the Aussie Agar and his assistant the UK Agar!!!


I wonder what the collective noun would be for 2 Agars.

Maybe 'brace' as in yourself.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:49 pm
Man Mountain Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jul 23, 2015 12:27 pm
Posts: 75
The collective term is a Fubar
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:57 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9007
Perhaps "clutch" as in straws
https://www.mind.org.uk
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:21 pm
GB User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Jun 13, 2002 2:24 pm
Posts: 423
A 'clunge' of Agars.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:24 pm
Mr Snoodle User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Sep 15, 2014 5:58 pm
Posts: 313
Location: Jack Rabbit Slims
2 Agars......a pair of them.....rubbish comes to mind!

I didn't type the word rubbish...mine began with b and ended in ocks
Don't die with the music in you
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:38 pm
Hatfield Town Wire Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:20 pm
Posts: 413
I never really followed the nrl to closely, what was price record as a coach like? Surely he must have players lined up to come over before he commited to the job as to not tarnish his reputation. Hopefully a quality half back for starters
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:10 pm
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 371
Location: Dubai
Well I'd guess that Maloney has turned us down if that rumour was actually true. Maybe by some miracle Price could convince him to come over as he worked with him at Cronulla. That deal was probably the rejected offer that KF alluded to previously at the fans forum.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:17 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3555
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Talkng of fans forum, the minutes are on the website from the last meeting.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:46 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8483
GB wrote:
A 'clunge' of Agars.

Lol. That is funny.
once a wire always a wire
