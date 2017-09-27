WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 4:41 pm
Snaggletooth
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 771
We could have the Aussie Agar and his assistant the UK Agar!!!
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:36 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9006
Snaggletooth wrote:
We could have the Aussie Agar and his assistant the UK Agar!!!


I wonder what the collective noun would be for 2 Agars.

Maybe 'brace' as in yourself.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:49 pm
Joined: Thu Jul 23, 2015 12:27 pm
Posts: 75
The collective term is a Fubar
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:57 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9006
Perhaps "clutch" as in straws
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:21 pm
GB
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Jun 13, 2002 2:24 pm
Posts: 423
A 'clunge' of Agars.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:24 pm
Mr Snoodle
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Sep 15, 2014 5:58 pm
Posts: 313
Location: Jack Rabbit Slims
2 Agars......a pair of them.....rubbish comes to mind!

I didn't type the word rubbish...mine began with b and ended in ocks
