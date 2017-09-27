2 Agars......a pair of them.....rubbish comes to mind!
I didn't type the word rubbish...mine began with b and ended in ocks
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Bondo, Builth Wells Wire, CW8, DAG, easyWire, foggy, Gazwire, GB, getdownmonkeyman, just_browny, kev123, langer the king, lister, matthew, Mr Snoodle, Old Man John, runningman29, Smiffy27, The Railwayman, The Riddler, Who are ya!!, wire-wire, wiretillidie30, wolfie wales and 406 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,638,755
|2,890
|76,251
|4,491
|SET
|