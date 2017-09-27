WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 2:25 pm
Longbarn Wire
DAG wrote:
Price or Furner?


I'm told it'l be Price or Pay. But reading the Aus press yesterday, Pay looks to get the Bulldogs gig. I think it is going to be Price. Not that i am overawed by it.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 2:36 pm
rubber duckie
Price I heard today
once a wire always a wire
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 2:41 pm
DAG
rubber duckie wrote:
Price I heard today

Think I would’ve rather had John Kear. Genuinely.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 2:45 pm
Lord Tony Smith
It's Price. Announced tomorrow. Pay going Bulldogs now.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 2:51 pm
easyWire
Of the four candidates Price was the one I was least excited about... Still, it's a clean slate and I'll make no presumptions. Don't know much about Price as a coach but he'll have my support for a couple of years to see what he can do with this god-awful mess we've been left in. After all, he was the assistant coach of the current NRL champions.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 2:55 pm
Lord Tony Smith
To be fair to Price he's got a better pedigree than Pay, Furner and Brennan.

Assistant coach of the current premiers, has been a first team coach, Wayne Bennett's apprentice.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:00 pm
Wirefan
Ffs. Aussie Richard Agar
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:01 pm
karetaker
Don't know what to make of it. I'm a bit deflated about it tbh, then again he was not the choice I was hoping for, but if he is the one they hey ho lets go. More importantly though I'm also hoping for news on any signings.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:01 pm
easyWire
I agree - I just got a fuzzy feeling that Pay could do to us what Maguire did to Wigan.

But as I say, clean slate and looking forward to the transitional season with hopefully a competitive squad by 2019. Onwards and upwards.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:19 pm
wtfs happened to brennan, he's disapeared out the picture
