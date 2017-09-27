|
rubber duckie wrote:
It may be tongue in cheek BD3 but look at our club...it's in a feckin mess.
What has state has TS departure left us in..
No coaching set up.
Half a squad with stories of players want out.
Top players not wanting to touch us with a kings ransom threw at them.
Players on 2 year deals walking out.
Current form of seasoned players bang average at best.
The running joke of sl...
I think we can do a whole lot worse than Kear in getting someone to sort this bleak looking disaster zone.
Who are the "Players on 2 year deals walking out."
I can only think of 1
Wed Sep 27, 2017 12:35 pm
|
Well think a bit harder then.
once a wire always a wire
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 12:49 pm
|
rubber duckie wrote:
Well think a bit harder then.
If you mean Chris Sandow . That was not this season.
Wed Sep 27, 2017 12:51 pm
|
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
If you mean Chris Sandow . That was not this season.
Wasn't it that he didn't report to this season's pre-season training ?
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:15 pm
Wires71 wrote:
Wasn't it that he didn't report to this season's pre-season training ?
Thanks Wires71. We didn't call quits on him until Feb this year.
....yes I did mean Sandow.
Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:23 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
Thanks Wires71. We didn't call quits on him until Feb this year.
....yes I did mean Sandow.
I thought we called quits on him when we signed Kevin Brown in December 2016
Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:30 pm
Well the alarm bells rang out..but Wire didn't go public until the season was about to start...
Brown for Sandow...that isnt exactly like for like either.
Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:41 pm
It's pretty clear it was related to the 2017 season.
Karl Fitzpatrick, Head of Rugby Operations, said: "Chris is contracted until the end of 2017 and should have reported for pre-season training today (21 November).
"This is a clear breach of contract. We will be retaining his registration until further notice.
*http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/news/12209/10666472/chris-sandow-informs-warrington-wolves-he-will-not-return-for-2017
Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:54 pm
Wed Sep 27, 2017 2:19 pm
Wirefan wrote:
Announcement tomorrow
Price or Furner?
