WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Post a reply
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:45 am
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2793
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
rubber duckie wrote:
It may be tongue in cheek BD3 but look at our club...it's in a feckin mess.
What has state has TS departure left us in..
No coaching set up.
Half a squad with stories of players want out.
Top players not wanting to touch us with a kings ransom threw at them.
Players on 2 year deals walking out.
Current form of seasoned players bang average at best.
The running joke of sl...

I think we can do a whole lot worse than Kear in getting someone to sort this bleak looking disaster zone.



Who are the "Players on 2 year deals walking out."
I can only think of 1
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 12:35 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8477
Well think a bit harder then.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 12:49 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2793
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
rubber duckie wrote:
Well think a bit harder then.

If you mean Chris Sandow . That was not this season.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 12:51 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9004
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
If you mean Chris Sandow . That was not this season.


Wasn't it that he didn't report to this season's pre-season training ?
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:15 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8477
Wires71 wrote:
Wasn't it that he didn't report to this season's pre-season training ?

Thanks Wires71. We didn't call quits on him until Feb this year.
....yes I did mean Sandow.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:23 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2793
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
rubber duckie wrote:
Thanks Wires71. We didn't call quits on him until Feb this year.
....yes I did mean Sandow.


I thought we called quits on him when we signed Kevin Brown in December 2016
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:30 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8477
Well the alarm bells rang out..but Wire didn't go public until the season was about to start...
Brown for Sandow...that isnt exactly like for like either.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:41 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9004
It's pretty clear it was related to the 2017 season.

Karl Fitzpatrick, Head of Rugby Operations, said: "Chris is contracted until the end of 2017 and should have reported for pre-season training today (21 November).
"This is a clear breach of contract. We will be retaining his registration until further notice.

*http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/news/12209/10666472/chris-sandow-informs-warrington-wolves-he-will-not-return-for-2017
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:54 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4479
Location: Warrington
Announcement tomorrow
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 2:19 pm
DAG User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 170
Wirefan wrote:
Announcement tomorrow

Price or Furner?
Warrington Wolves Rugby League;

Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012

Championship Winners - 1947-8, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1973-4
Floodlit Trophy Winners - 1955-6
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bondo, Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, DAG, gary numan, Gaz3376, GB, Google Adsense [Bot], Johnkendal, karetaker, Longbarn Wire, Man Mountain, Paul2812, Penks81, rubber duckie, Smiffy27, The All New Chester Wire, The Riddler, Thelonius, Tiz Lad, Uncle Rico and 344 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,638,5552,14176,2494,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM