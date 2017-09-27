rubber duckie wrote:

It may be tongue in cheek BD3 but look at our club...it's in a feckin mess.

What has state has TS departure left us in..

No coaching set up.

Half a squad with stories of players want out.

Top players not wanting to touch us with a kings ransom threw at them.

Players on 2 year deals walking out.

Current form of seasoned players bang average at best.

The running joke of sl...



I think we can do a whole lot worse than Kear in getting someone to sort this bleak looking disaster zone.