Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:45 am
rubber duckie wrote:
It may be tongue in cheek BD3 but look at our club...it's in a feckin mess.
What has state has TS departure left us in..
No coaching set up.
Half a squad with stories of players want out.
Top players not wanting to touch us with a kings ransom threw at them.
Players on 2 year deals walking out.
Current form of seasoned players bang average at best.
The running joke of sl...

I think we can do a whole lot worse than Kear in getting someone to sort this bleak looking disaster zone.



Who are the "Players on 2 year deals walking out."
I can only think of 1
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 12:35 pm
Well think a bit harder then.
once a wire always a wire
