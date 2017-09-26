|
|
the flying biscuit wrote:
I give you Steve Anderson
(shudders) Like eating cheese before bed...
|
|
Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:09 pm
|
|
What happened to our quest for Shaun Edwards?
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:31 pm
|
|
Not reading the whole thread so apologies if this has already been put out there, but been told Dave Furner. From someone who is employed in the game and has hit the mark in the past (but not always..).
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:41 am
|
|
Just get Noble in its simple sack off all the Aussies because they will all play the homesick card when an offer comes in
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:49 am
|
|
The idea of Noble as head coach is unpalatable.
His last two coaching assignments have been disasters at Wigan and Salford.
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:53 am
|
|
Wiredeano wrote:
Just get Noble in its simple sack off all the Aussies because they will all play the homesick card when an offer comes in
Why don't we just go the whole hog and get Kear in!
|
ChrisPie2 wrote-
(Lee Briers prior to the semi final)
He will deserve it if he contributes to a winning performance.
Clearly he has never done this in the past and thus has never deserved to be in a final, i suspect that the same scenario will occur tomorrow.
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:16 am
|
|
Big Dave 3 wrote:
Why don't we just go the whole hog and get Kear in!
It may be tongue in cheek BD3 but look at our club...it's in a feckin mess.
What has state has TS departure left us in..
No coaching set up.
Half a squad with stories of players want out.
Top players not wanting to touch us with a kings ransom threw at them.
Players on 2 year deals walking out.
Current form of seasoned players bang average at best.
The running joke of sl...
I think we can do a whole lot worse than Kear in getting someone to sort this bleak looking disaster zone.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:53 am
|
|
rubber duckie wrote:
Big Dave 3 wrote:
Why don't we just go the whole hog and get Kear in!
It may be tongue in cheek BD3 but look at our club...it's in a feckin mess.
What has state has TS departure left us in..
No coaching set up.
Half a squad with stories of players want out.
Top players not wanting to touch us with a kings ransom threw at them.
Players on 2 year deals walking out.
Current form of seasoned players bang average at best.
The running joke of sl...
I think we can do a whole lot worse than Kear in getting someone to sort this bleak looking disaster zone.
That sounds like the rugby league equivalent of a nuclear winter Duck .
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:18 am
|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
|
Perhaps not Kear, but the longer our apparent search goes on and with our top targets allegedly holding out for other posts, I’m beginning to wonder whether we should be looking a bit closer to home.
Step forward Mr Agar.
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:23 am
|
|
ninearches wrote:
That sounds like the rugby league equivalent of a nuclear winter Duck .
Hmmm yes is does...hence the all the fallout.
The foundations around TS were crumbling, he's been trying to hold it all together but he hasn't stopped the rot. It's made him ill.
Someone strong and driven needs to come into the club...there was little driven about TS over the last 4 years and certain none over 2017....it's was always a case of waiting, "we've trained well this week"....well it waiting around isn't going to get you across a finishing line.
|
once a wire always a wire
|