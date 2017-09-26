WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:46 pm
the flying biscuit wrote:
I give you Steve Anderson :shock:


Image

(shudders) Like eating cheese before bed...
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:09 pm
What happened to our quest for Shaun Edwards?
once a wire always a wire
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:31 pm
Not reading the whole thread so apologies if this has already been put out there, but been told Dave Furner. From someone who is employed in the game and has hit the mark in the past (but not always..).
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:41 am
Just get Noble in its simple sack off all the Aussies because they will all play the homesick card when an offer comes in
