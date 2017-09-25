WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:41 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8465
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Any more?

Brennan is my conspiracy theory...Pay is the tip off.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:41 pm
Superblue
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 130
Pay being interviewed at the Dogs today: having Dog DNA he'd have to mess up big time not to get the gig.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 2:43 am
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4041
Do you honestly think a new coach will be your saviour short term? Give him 3 years and maybe so.Thats the price you will pay.
Image
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:47 am
Wanderer
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48949
Location: Doncaster
atomic wrote:
Do you honestly think a new coach will be your saviour short term? Give him 3 years and maybe so.Thats the PRICE you will pay.


Is that a hint? :wink:
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:13 pm
Wirefan
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4476
Location: Warrington
Beginning to look ominous this.

Looks more and more likely that Pay will be offered the Canterbury gig and by all accounts Maguire has rejected our offer.

I'm still hopeful on Brennan but have a feeling we'll have to settle on Steve Price.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:55 pm
Captain Hook
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 772
Location: Sunny Southport
Wirefan wrote:
Beginning to look ominous this.

Looks more and more likely that Pay will be offered the Canterbury gig and by all accounts Maguire has rejected our offer.

I'm still hopeful on Brennan but have a feeling we'll have to settle on Steve Price.

What runes do you base this on?
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:07 pm
getdownmonkeyman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun May 05, 2002 11:07 pm
Posts: 19903
Wirefan wrote:
Beginning to look ominous this.

Looks more and more likely that Pay will be offered the Canterbury gig and by all accounts Maguire has rejected our offer.

I'm still hopeful on Brennan but have a feeling we'll have to settle on Steve Price.


So if it does end up being Price, we will have to 'settle' for the current NRL Premiers assistant coach?
Didn't William Webb Ellis pick up the ball and run, someone should really tell Rugby Union.

www.squadbuilder.co.uk
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:12 pm
Wirefan
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4476
Location: Warrington
Just from reading several releases online from media and other sources to be honest.

Seems plenty of people were told/got wind that Pay was successful at interview but then Hasler was sacked and its now become apparent that he interviewed today with Canterbury. Bookies over in Sydney have him as firm favourite. Let's face it, if it comes to a decision between us and Canterbury we aren't coming out on top.

Its also been widely reported that Maguire has already turned us down for whatever reason, seemingly as he wants to remain in Sydney.

Finally, Betfred had Price as favourite before closing the book. Could be nothing in that but I'm making the assumption that they've heard something on the grapevine.

From everything I've read, I'd like to see Brennan but guess time will tell.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:16 pm
Wirefan
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4476
Location: Warrington
getdownmonkeyman wrote:
So if it does end up being Price, we will have to 'settle' for the current NRL Premiers assistant coach?


I meant "settle" in terms of him not being first choice. I don't know anything about Price. I do know he was highly regarded as a coach and think it was Wayne Bennett who recommended him to St George.

From all accounts he didn't last at St George and also didn't last long in charge of Somoa but I don't know any reasons why etc.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:35 pm
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5400
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
getdownmonkeyman wrote:

So if it does end up being Price, we will have to 'settle' for the current NRL Premiers assistant coach?


the thing with Price is he was also Assistant coach when St George won the 2010 grand final. It was trumpeted as great appointment when he took over the top job from Bennett.

unfortunately he had a 36% win ratio and st George simply turned to poop.

I dont want him to come to Warrington and simply prove he is an Aussie version of Steve Mcnamara... Ok as an assistant but never a head coach...

Anyway I remember when we got the assistant coach of grand final Winning Melbourne Storm......

I give you Steve Anderson :shock:
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
