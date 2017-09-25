Just from reading several releases online from media and other sources to be honest.



Seems plenty of people were told/got wind that Pay was successful at interview but then Hasler was sacked and its now become apparent that he interviewed today with Canterbury. Bookies over in Sydney have him as firm favourite. Let's face it, if it comes to a decision between us and Canterbury we aren't coming out on top.



Its also been widely reported that Maguire has already turned us down for whatever reason, seemingly as he wants to remain in Sydney.



Finally, Betfred had Price as favourite before closing the book. Could be nothing in that but I'm making the assumption that they've heard something on the grapevine.



From everything I've read, I'd like to see Brennan but guess time will tell.