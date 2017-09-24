Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm Posts: 360 Location: Dubai
That would make sense. I was hoping something would be announced today but it will probably be a few weeks now which will eat into the preparation time for next season as well as hampering our (scarce) opportunities for recruitment.
This just gets worse. No coach yet and likely one half-back who's spent most of his career at bottom of the table clubs.
Should we write off 2018 now and save our money for 2019? Maybe licensing will be back by then and we won't have to worry about the middle 8s next year.
The rumour has come from someone who is not know to start them on the other forum and says he has had it verified from another source.
Tbh my feeling is Madge will not come to SL due to his kids but you never know where he is going to end. But another person on the other forum has stated he has turned down a massive offer from Warrington. And that person is 99% on the money the most reliable and in the know that will post on the rumour thread on there.
Smith's Brolly wrote:
I suppose if madge is going to come to the UK, it would only be to Wigan if the option is there. IF he is considering it, Wigan would not be doing themselves justice if they wouldn't consider it.
The Wigan squad may not be as good as it was during his first spell, but as long as O'Loughlin is still there and the youth system keeps producing these quality backs, they'll win Super League again under Maguire. I'd be surprised if he came over with all the comments about wanting to remain in Sydney but I guess the money will talk.
I personally wouldn't want to break the bank on Maguire as good as his record is... I'd rather take a chance on Pay and see what he can do once we have let him rebuild the squad over the next 12 months. Plenty of experience working with bringing youth through.
