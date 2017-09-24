WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:55 pm
Lord Tony Smith
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7879
Location: Warrington
Didn't you say it would be Madge a couple of pages back? As I've said all along, it'll be Pay.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:56 pm
Wirefan
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4470
Location: Warrington
RD just following RL mole
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:34 am
ninearches
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3323
Location: newton-le-willows
Perhaps the pitch invader at the HKR game was our new coach elect trying to find the fastest way out of the HJ.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 1:59 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8458
I bet Pay. It had better be.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:43 pm
York 79 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:25 pm
Posts: 3
I hear from a reliable source that it all rests on the two Aussie coaching job opportunities. Maguire, Pay, Brennan and Price are all in for these jobs. We will choose from who is left...
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:48 pm
easyWire
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 360
Location: Dubai
That would make sense. I was hoping something would be announced today but it will probably be a few weeks now which will eat into the preparation time for next season as well as hampering our (scarce) opportunities for recruitment.

This just gets worse. No coach yet and likely one half-back who's spent most of his career at bottom of the table clubs.

Should we write off 2018 now and save our money for 2019? Maybe licensing will be back by then and we won't have to worry about the middle 8s next year.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 3:32 pm
tank123
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Sep 02, 2007 8:31 pm
Posts: 1666
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Taken from a Pies forum. (How they should know before us?)

http://www.wiganwarriorsfans.com/wigan/ ... &o=1066323
Just had this from an extremely reliable source: Madge will be announced as new coach Weds or Thurs this week.


Its for Wigan apparently.

The rumour has come from someone who is not know to start them on the other forum and says he has had it verified from another source.

Tbh my feeling is Madge will not come to SL due to his kids but you never know where he is going to end. But another person on the other forum has stated he has turned down a massive offer from Warrington. And that person is 99% on the money the most reliable and in the know that will post on the rumour thread on there.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 4:26 pm
Smith's Brolly
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 394
I suppose if madge is going to come to the UK, it would only be to Wigan if the option is there. IF he is considering it, Wigan would not be doing themselves justice if they wouldn't consider it.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 5:27 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2790
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
rubber duckie wrote:
I bet Pay. It had better be.


rubber duckie wrote:
It's Brennan.
Hiku released so he doesn't have to play under him. The family issue excuse is bollox.


Any more?
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 5:53 pm
easyWire
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 360
Location: Dubai
Smith's Brolly wrote:
I suppose if madge is going to come to the UK, it would only be to Wigan if the option is there. IF he is considering it, Wigan would not be doing themselves justice if they wouldn't consider it.


The Wigan squad may not be as good as it was during his first spell, but as long as O'Loughlin is still there and the youth system keeps producing these quality backs, they'll win Super League again under Maguire. I'd be surprised if he came over with all the comments about wanting to remain in Sydney but I guess the money will talk.

I personally wouldn't want to break the bank on Maguire as good as his record is... I'd rather take a chance on Pay and see what he can do once we have let him rebuild the squad over the next 12 months. Plenty of experience working with bringing youth through.
