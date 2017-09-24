Smith's Brolly wrote: I suppose if madge is going to come to the UK, it would only be to Wigan if the option is there. IF he is considering it, Wigan would not be doing themselves justice if they wouldn't consider it.

The Wigan squad may not be as good as it was during his first spell, but as long as O'Loughlin is still there and the youth system keeps producing these quality backs, they'll win Super League again under Maguire. I'd be surprised if he came over with all the comments about wanting to remain in Sydney but I guess the money will talk.I personally wouldn't want to break the bank on Maguire as good as his record is... I'd rather take a chance on Pay and see what he can do once we have let him rebuild the squad over the next 12 months. Plenty of experience working with bringing youth through.