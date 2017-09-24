Builth Wells Wire wrote:



http://www.wiganwarriorsfans.com/wigan/ ... &o=1066323

Just had this from an extremely reliable source: Madge will be announced as new coach Weds or Thurs this week. Taken from a Pies forum. (How they should know before us?)Just had this from an extremely reliable source: Madge will be announced as new coach Weds or Thurs this week.

Its for Wigan apparently.The rumour has come from someone who is not know to start them on the other forum and says he has had it verified from another source.Tbh my feeling is Madge will not come to SL due to his kids but you never know where he is going to end. But another person on the other forum has stated he has turned down a massive offer from Warrington. And that person is 99% on the money the most reliable and in the know that will post on the rumour thread on there.