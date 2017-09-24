Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm Posts: 359 Location: Dubai
That would make sense. I was hoping something would be announced today but it will probably be a few weeks now which will eat into the preparation time for next season as well as hampering our (scarce) opportunities for recruitment.
This just gets worse. No coach yet and likely one half-back who's spent most of his career at bottom of the table clubs.
Should we write off 2018 now and save our money for 2019? Maybe licensing will be back by then and we won't have to worry about the middle 8s next year.
