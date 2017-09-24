|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
|
Big Dave 3 wrote:
Is that for the Pies though or us?
Sounds like they’re refereeing to them as someone higher up says he’s turned us down?
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:46 am
|
Shazbaz
Strong-running second rower
|
I think we all need to wait and see
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:53 am
|
|
DAG wrote:
Sounds like they’re refereeing to them as someone higher up says he’s turned us down?
Wane won't go this season!
|
ChrisPie2 wrote-
(Lee Briers prior to the semi final)
He will deserve it if he contributes to a winning performance.
Clearly he has never done this in the past and thus has never deserved to be in a final, i suspect that the same scenario will occur tomorrow.
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 1:01 pm
|
|
karetaker wrote:
Spoke to Karl at Bevan statue today. I did not ask who but when will there be an annoucement, his answer is he couldn't say as they are still doing their Due Diligence. So then i asked had he got chance to speak to any players, he said he was busy talking to players and agents.
So still doing due diligence ?
That suggests to me that they are still working out who they want and haven't made any offers yet.
Or it could mean that initial offers have been rejected, and we are back to looking for someone else.
Or KF could be telling porkies
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 1:47 pm
|
|
It's not Madge....unless it's for the Pies.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 2:23 pm
|
|
That would seem mouth more likely and Wigan will win Suoer League again under Maguire with the youth they have coming through.
I'd like to think a new squad for 2019 with Pay in charge could see us challenging by then.
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 2:45 pm
|
|
rubber duckie wrote:
It's not Madge....unless it's for the Pies.
Have you 'quacked' RD?
Is that what you are hearing or what you assume?
|
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:27 pm
|
|
Well Madge isn't coming here.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:09 pm
|
Shazbaz
Strong-running second rower
|
Hopefully it's Price and Maloney
|
