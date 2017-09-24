WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:23 am
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Big Dave 3 wrote:
Is that for the Pies though or us?

Sounds like they’re refereeing to them as someone higher up says he’s turned us down?
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:46 am
Shazbaz
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

I think we all need to wait and see :?:
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 11:53 am
Big Dave 3
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

DAG wrote:
Sounds like they’re refereeing to them as someone higher up says he’s turned us down?


Wane won't go this season!
ChrisPie2 wrote-

(Lee Briers prior to the semi final)

He will deserve it if he contributes to a winning performance.

Clearly he has never done this in the past and thus has never deserved to be in a final, i suspect that the same scenario will occur tomorrow.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 1:01 pm
Superblue
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

karetaker wrote:
Spoke to Karl at Bevan statue today. I did not ask who but when will there be an annoucement, his answer is he couldn't say as they are still doing their Due Diligence. So then i asked had he got chance to speak to any players, he said he was busy talking to players and agents.



So still doing due diligence ?

That suggests to me that they are still working out who they want and haven't made any offers yet.

Or it could mean that initial offers have been rejected, and we are back to looking for someone else.

Or KF could be telling porkies :IDEA:
