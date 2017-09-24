Big Dave 3 wrote:
Is that for the Pies though or us?
Sounds like they’re refereeing to them as someone higher up says he’s turned us down?
|
Warrington Wolves Rugby League;
Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012
Championship Winners - 1947-8, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1973-4
Floodlit Trophy Winners - 1955-6
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, DAG, Disgruntledgoat, easyWire, foggy, getdownmonkeyman, just_browny, karetaker, kirtonLindseyWolf, MikeyWire, Mr Snoodle, NtW, rchick, scott-the-red, Smiffy27, thelinesman, Wanderer, Wolf Hall, York 79 and 331 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,636,767
|2,701
|76,243
|4,491
|SET
|