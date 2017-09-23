Uncle Rico wrote: I think that we might agree that winning things buys some respect and earns a coach a bit of time should things don't go according to plan.



Cunningham had nothing in the bank so isn't a comparative to TS and it's also funny that Leeds won a treble yet there is only one yardstick for quite a few on here? Surely a double at best?

Leeds' SL points - 2015: 41; 2016: 16 (pre-split); 2017: 40Wires' SL points - 2016: 43; 2017: 20 (pre-split)Two teams who topped the league and made both finals the previous season started terribly the following year and never recovered. Both stuck with their coaches til season end, and missed the 8s. Leeds' faith seems well founded (their reason for this faith is irrelevant); Wires' faith is totally understandable, regardless of whether you agree and wanted change earlier. Equally Saints' call to switch is also entirely rational, and looks to have paid off for them. In all instances you'll find people who agreed/disagreed when clubs made these decisions.The thing I don't think you can conclude from this is that any of these clubs lack ambition or a winning mentality. Suggestions that we are poorly run, are not ruthless enough, are 'soft' or lack a killer instinct are more a reflection of the mindset of fans making the comments IMO, rather than being borne out of the 'facts' of the situation.I think the time was right for change; I'm comfortable with the fact it's being done in a controlled manner at the end of the season, having easily secured our status. I believe we can continue to be a force in the comp as the club seems to be built on solid foundations, and am hopeful we can secure a good coach to lead us to this in the future.I'll be eternally grateful that Smith gave us a team to be proud off, and brought long awaited success. I now hope his successor helps us take the final step we didn't under his guidance.