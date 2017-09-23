easyWire

Lord Tony Smith wrote: I'm just passing on what I've been told from somebody who has been right and wrong in the past so we'll have wait and see.



I do know the club offered Maguire a ridiculous offer last week. Meaning he'd be the highest paid coach in the world by a distance.



I hope he's worth it. He was on over a million Aussie dollars a season according to the Aussie press!



I'd have Maguire or Pay but I sort of had a good feeling about Pay as he's under less pressure to live up to expectations and I think that would help his decision making. He has a good record bringing younger players through but then so does Maguire and neither seems a soft touch so I'd expect every player to be highly disciplined and fighting for their place, only being picked when on form.



I hope he's worth it. He was on over a million Aussie dollars a season according to the Aussie press!

I'd have Maguire or Pay but I sort of had a good feeling about Pay as he's under less pressure to live up to expectations and I think that would help his decision making. He has a good record bringing younger players through but then so does Maguire and neither seems a soft touch so I'd expect every player to be highly disciplined and fighting for their place, only being picked when on form.

Let's see what happens now. I'm just glad for a fresh start.

NtW wrote: Maybe Leeds should have got rid of McDermott in 2016.



McDermott had a track record of winning Grand Finals with Leeds and the previous season had won the treble, and their team lost their inspirational leader. That excused their 2016.

McDermott had a track record of winning Grand Finals with Leeds and the previous season had won the treble, and their team lost their inspirational leader. That excused their 2016.

Completely different argument for Smith, you must see that.

This Saints bashing looks like small club mentality with us sniping jealously at our near neighbours. Of course it's not the best Saints team ever, no-one is saying that, the point is their management took a risk mid season and now they are in the playoffs and are 7/2 with Sporting Bet to win it outright. https://www.mind.org.uk Wires71

easyWire wrote: neither seems a soft touch so I'd expect every player to be highly disciplined and fighting for their place, only being picked when on form.



This is just what our club needs. The time for touchy feely social worker coaching is gone. Shape up or ship out. Discipline, focus and a 'No excuses' culture. Less loving around at Starbucks and on panel quiz shows and more grit and determination.

Spoke to Karl at Bevan statue today. I did not ask who but when will there be an annoucement, his answer is he couldn't say as they are still doing their Due Diligence. So then i asked had he got chance to speak to any players, he said he was busy talking to players and agents. Uncle Rico

NtW wrote: Maybe Leeds should have got rid of McDermott in 2016.



I think that we might agree that winning things buys some respect and earns a coach a bit of time should things don't go according to plan.



I think that we might agree that winning things buys some respect and earns a coach a bit of time should things don't go according to plan.

Cunningham had nothing in the bank so isn't a comparative to TS and it's also funny that Leeds won a treble yet there is only one yardstick for quite a few on here? Surely a double at best?

Uncle Rico wrote: I think that we might agree that winning things buys some respect and earns a coach a bit of time should things don't go according to plan.



Cunningham had nothing in the bank so isn't a comparative to TS and it's also funny that Leeds won a treble yet there is only one yardstick for quite a few on here? Surely a double at best?



Leeds' SL points - 2015: 41; 2016: 16 (pre-split); 2017: 40

Wires' SL points - 2016: 43; 2017: 20 (pre-split)



Two teams who topped the league and made both finals the previous season started terribly the following year and never recovered. Both stuck with their coaches til season end, and missed the 8s. Leeds' faith seems well founded (their reason for this faith is irrelevant); Wires' faith is totally understandable, regardless of whether you agree and wanted change earlier. Equally Saints' call to switch is also entirely rational, and looks to have paid off for them. In all instances you'll find people who agreed/disagreed when clubs made these decisions.



The thing I don't think you can conclude from this is that any of these clubs lack ambition or a winning mentality. Suggestions that we are poorly run, are not ruthless enough, are 'soft' or lack a killer instinct are more a reflection of the mindset of fans making the comments IMO, rather than being borne out of the 'facts' of the situation.



I think the time was right for change; I'm comfortable with the fact it's being done in a controlled manner at the end of the season, having easily secured our status. I believe we can continue to be a force in the comp as the club seems to be built on solid foundations, and am hopeful we can secure a good coach to lead us to this in the future.



Leeds' SL points - 2015: 41; 2016: 16 (pre-split); 2017: 40
Wires' SL points - 2016: 43; 2017: 20 (pre-split)

Two teams who topped the league and made both finals the previous season started terribly the following year and never recovered. Both stuck with their coaches til season end, and missed the 8s. Leeds' faith seems well founded (their reason for this faith is irrelevant); Wires' faith is totally understandable, regardless of whether you agree and wanted change earlier. Equally Saints' call to switch is also entirely rational, and looks to have paid off for them. In all instances you'll find people who agreed/disagreed when clubs made these decisions.

The thing I don't think you can conclude from this is that any of these clubs lack ambition or a winning mentality. Suggestions that we are poorly run, are not ruthless enough, are 'soft' or lack a killer instinct are more a reflection of the mindset of fans making the comments IMO, rather than being borne out of the 'facts' of the situation.

I think the time was right for change; I'm comfortable with the fact it's being done in a controlled manner at the end of the season, having easily secured our status. I believe we can continue to be a force in the comp as the club seems to be built on solid foundations, and am hopeful we can secure a good coach to lead us to this in the future.

I'll be eternally grateful that Smith gave us a team to be proud off, and brought long awaited success. I now hope his successor helps us take the final step we didn't under his guidance.



Dedicated to preserving the history of rugby league in Warrington Builth Wells Wire

http://www.wiganwarriorsfans.com/wigan/ ... &o=1066323

Just had this from an extremely reliable source: Madge will be announced as new coach Weds or Thurs this week. Taken from a Pies forum.

