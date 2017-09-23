WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 10:32 am
easyWire
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 355
Location: Dubai
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
I'm just passing on what I've been told from somebody who has been right and wrong in the past so we'll have wait and see.

I do know the club offered Maguire a ridiculous offer last week. Meaning he'd be the highest paid coach in the world by a distance.


I hope he's worth it. He was on over a million Aussie dollars a season according to the Aussie press!

I'd have Maguire or Pay but I sort of had a good feeling about Pay as he's under less pressure to live up to expectations and I think that would help his decision making. He has a good record bringing younger players through but then so does Maguire and neither seems a soft touch so I'd expect every player to be highly disciplined and fighting for their place, only being picked when on form.

Let's see what happens now. I'm just glad for a fresh start.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 12:53 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8981
NtW wrote:
Maybe Leeds should have got rid of McDermott in 2016.


McDermott had a track record of winning Grand Finals with Leeds and the previous season had won the treble, and their team lost their inspirational leader. That excused their 2016.
Completely different argument for Smith, you must see that.
Last edited by Wires71 on Sat Sep 23, 2017 1:00 pm, edited 1 time in total.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 12:59 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8981
This Saints bashing looks like small club mentality with us sniping jealously at our near neighbours. Of course it's not the best Saints team ever, no-one is saying that, the point is their management took a risk mid season and now they are in the playoffs and are 7/2 with Sporting Bet to win it outright.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 1:08 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8981
easyWire wrote:
neither seems a soft touch so I'd expect every player to be highly disciplined and fighting for their place, only being picked when on form.


This is just what our club needs. The time for touchy feely social worker coaching is gone. Shape up or ship out. Discipline, focus and a 'No excuses' culture. Less loving around at Starbucks and on panel quiz shows and more grit and determination.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 4:41 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3539
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Spoke to Karl at Bevan statue today. I did not ask who but when will there be an annoucement, his answer is he couldn't say as they are still doing their Due Diligence. So then i asked had he got chance to speak to any players, he said he was busy talking to players and agents.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 5:51 pm
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3152
Location: Stuck in 1982
NtW wrote:
Maybe Leeds should have got rid of McDermott in 2016.


I think that we might agree that winning things buys some respect and earns a coach a bit of time should things don't go according to plan.

Cunningham had nothing in the bank so isn't a comparative to TS and it's also funny that Leeds won a treble yet there is only one yardstick for quite a few on here? Surely a double at best?
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:11 pm
NtW
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 501
Uncle Rico wrote:
I think that we might agree that winning things buys some respect and earns a coach a bit of time should things don't go according to plan.

Cunningham had nothing in the bank so isn't a comparative to TS and it's also funny that Leeds won a treble yet there is only one yardstick for quite a few on here? Surely a double at best?


Leeds' SL points - 2015: 41; 2016: 16 (pre-split); 2017: 41
Wires' SL points - 2016: 43; 2017: 20 (pre-split)

Two teams who topped the league and made both finals the previous season started terribly the following year and never recovered. Both stuck with their coaches til season end, and missed the 8s. Leeds' faith seems well founded (their reason for this faith is irrelevant); Wires' faith is totally understandable, regardless of whether you agree and wanted change earlier. Equally Saints' call to switch is also entirely rational, and looks to have paid off for them. In all instances you'll find people who agreed/disagreed when clubs made these decisions.

The thing I don't think you can conclude from this is that any of these clubs lack ambition or a winning mentality. Suggestions that we are poorly run, are not ruthless enough, are 'soft' or lack a killer instinct are more a reflection of the minset of fans making the comments IMO, rather than being borne out of the 'facts' of the situation.

I think the time was right for change; I'm comfortable with the fact it's being done in a controlled manner at the end of the season, having easily secured our status. I believe we can continue to be a force in the comp as the club seems to be built on solid foundations, and am hopeful we can secure a good coach to lead us to this in the future.

I'll be eternally grateful that Smith gave us a team to be proud off, and brought long awaited success. I now hope his successor helps us make the final step we couldn't make under his guidance.
//www.warringtonrugbyheritage.com

Dedicated to preserving the history of rugby league in Warrington
