Lord Tony Smith wrote: I'm just passing on what I've been told from somebody who has been right and wrong in the past so we'll have wait and see.



I do know the club offered Maguire a ridiculous offer last week. Meaning he'd be the highest paid coach in the world by a distance.

I hope he's worth it. He was on over a million Aussie dollars a season according to the Aussie press!I'd have Maguire or Pay but I sort of had a good feeling about Pay as he's under less pressure to live up to expectations and I think that would help his decision making. He has a good record bringing younger players through but then so does Maguire and neither seems a soft touch so I'd expect every player to be highly disciplined and fighting for their place, only being picked when on form.Let's see what happens now. I'm just glad for a fresh start.