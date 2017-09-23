Lord Tony Smith wrote:
I'm just passing on what I've been told from somebody who has been right and wrong in the past so we'll have wait and see.
I do know the club offered Maguire a ridiculous offer last week. Meaning he'd be the highest paid coach in the world by a distance.
I do know the club offered Maguire a ridiculous offer last week. Meaning he'd be the highest paid coach in the world by a distance.
I hope he's worth it. He was on over a million Aussie dollars a season according to the Aussie press!
I'd have Maguire or Pay but I sort of had a good feeling about Pay as he's under less pressure to live up to expectations and I think that would help his decision making. He has a good record bringing younger players through but then so does Maguire and neither seems a soft touch so I'd expect every player to be highly disciplined and fighting for their place, only being picked when on form.
Let's see what happens now. I'm just glad for a fresh start.